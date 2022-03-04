Record-breaking warmth Thursday leads to a cooler Friday with another warming trend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a record-setting high of 85 degrees Thursday afternoon in Charlotte, high temperatures will be back to more seasonable temperatures on Friday, with highs around 60 degrees.

Another warming trend develops through the weekend, making for a nice Saturday evening for the Charlotte FC home opener at Bank of America Stadium.

Cool Friday afternoon, with highs around 60 degrees.

High temperatures get back into the 70s this weekend.

Rain chances develop late Monday into early Tuesday.

Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures develop tonight, with lows in the 40s.

Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 60 degrees, so you may need your jacket throughout the day.

The weekend will feature more clouds, yet warmer temperatures return, with lower 70s on Saturday, and around 80 degrees for Sunday. A few passing sprinkles may develop for a few counties, yet most of us will just see some extra clouds.

The record high in Charlotte for March 6th (this Sunday) is 78 degrees, set in 1956. Gusty winds out of the south-southwest are expected to develop Sunday into Monday of next week.

Monday will stay warm, with highs around 81 degrees. A cold front will move across the Carolinas Monday night into early Tuesday, bringing rain chances to the area, and cooler temperatures for midweek next week. Tuesday high temperatures will be around 70 degrees, and around 60 degrees for Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the month of March: Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13th; the first official day of spring is Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 AM; average high temperatures will go from around 60 degrees for March 1st to upper 60s by March 31st.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful Friday and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.