Charlotte FC set to break MLS attendance record with 73K+ fans for first home match, club sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC, the newest Major League Soccer expansion franchise in its inaugural season, is set to break the league’s attendance record this weekend at Bank of America Stadium.

Club sources confirm that the club has sold at least 73,500 tickets for its first-ever home match against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Related: Charlotte FC to play first home game against 5-time MLS champion LA Galaxy in March 2022

Charlotte FC debuted against D.C. United in a 3-0 loss in Washington, D.C.

“This match is a massive opportunity for Charlotte FC to make our first impression in Major League Soccer, but also to soccer’s global audience,” said Club President Nick Kelly. “Playing against one of the most recognizable brands in the world in our inaugural home match only heightens the anticipation and makes this a truly historic moment in Charlotte sports history. We’ve been bold in making our goals known for this match—to achieve a sellout crowd and have the most attended game in league history—and we’re confident everyone across the Carolinas will come together to create an unrivaled environment to help bring home the first of many points at Bank of America Stadium.”

Charlotte FC’s first home game will be against the LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy, one of Major League Soccer’s founding members and the club that brought global superstar David Beckham to the United States in 2007, is a five-time MLS Cup Champion.

Their roster currently features one of Mexico’s biggest stars and all-time leading goal scorer—former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Related: Charlotte FC plays tough in team debut but blanked by D.C. United

The regular season will conclude with Decision Day on October 9. MLS Cup will be played on November 5, more than two weeks ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The match against the Galaxy will be one of Charlotte FC’s eight games against opponents from the western conference while the other 26 will be played against fellow eastern conference foes.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.