NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

After year of deflection, Coach K’s Cameron farewell at hand

It was the last ACC Basketball Tip Off for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, but retirement is not on...
It was the last ACC Basketball Tip Off for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, but retirement is not on his mind.(WBTV)
By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach his final basketball game at Duke. That game comes Saturday against rival North Carolina.

The 75-year-old Krzyzewski says he knows it will be an emotional experience and said he’ll have to spend time preparing to deal with the moment. He quipped that he’ll need to “have a meeting with me” to get ready.

Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils have won 88% of their home games at Cameron Indoor Stadium in his 42 seasons in Durham.

Current player Wendell Moore Jr. says he’s noticed Krzyzewski being “a little sentimental” this week leading up to the finale.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Police were called to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Queens Road in south Charlotte, authorities say
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Stephen Tilley was wanted for attempted murder following the attack early Thursday morning.
Authorities arrest man accused of machete attack in York County, S.C.
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

Latest News

Charlotte FC announced the club’s first home game will be against the LA Galaxy at Bank of...
Charlotte FC set to break MLS attendance record with 73K+ fans for first home match, club sources say
Charlotte FC will break MLS attendance record with 73K+ fans for first home match, club sources...
Charlotte FC will break MLS attendance record with 73K+ fans for first home match, club sources say
Charlotte FC to play first home game against 5-time MLS champion LA Galaxy
Clinton College women’s basketball team wins first conference championship in their history
Clinton College women’s basketball team wins first conference championship in their history