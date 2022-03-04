NC DHHS Flu
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot and killed in a parking lot near a Walmart and other businesses in Salisbury Thursday night.

Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at the Walmart on South Arlington Street and the nearby shopping center.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Salisbury Shopping Center on Freeland Drive around 9 p.m. The shopping center is across from Walmart.

The victim died at the scene. He has not been identified.

Police say they do not have suspect information right now but did say the shooting suspect ran from the scene.

Police say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety at the moment.

There was a heavy police presence in the area and police were advising people to avoid the area.

Police from neighboring agencies were called to Salisbury to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information, please contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.

