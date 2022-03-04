4-year-old entrepreneur giving back to NICUs, preemie babies using lemonade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While most 4-year olds are learning their ABC’s, a 4-year-old boy in Indian Land is already an entrepreneur and using his business to change lives.

He sells lemonade out of reusable and recyclable bottles. However, what makes this lemonade really special - a portion of all proceeds are donated to NICU facilities around the world.

”I like doing the lemonade,” says Jhase Smith, the CEO of Jhase’s Lemonade.

Ask Smith why he likes owning his own business and his answer will be pretty simple.

”Because it’s cool. And fun,” says Jhase.

But the reason behind the business is anything but simple.

”I like helping the babies,” says Jhase,

Those babies he is talking about are preemies - babies born much earlier than their due date. Jhase was one of them.

”He was weighing one pound, nine ounces and I was 24 weeks along. So yeah it was extremely scary,” says his mom Nezjma Smith.

Smith says every single day was a fight for survival. Smith was told Jhase needed to survive 24 hours and he had a better chance of making it. He stayed in the hospital for 91 days before being released.

While they were there all of those days, they heard about four preemie babies dying. Smith realized how lucky she was.

”The most difficult situation I’ve ever been in,” says Smith.

That entire time Smith’s parking, hospital stays and other things were taken care of so her only worry was baby Jhase. Now, she wants to do the same.

”It was amazing,” she explains. “We just want to help somebody else through support, resources.”

So every stir, pour and bottle is made with love and the hope to give back.

”We’re trying to drastically change lives. The most tragic lives to be exact,” she says.

They have handed over thousands of dollars so far. Sometimes with some really big checks. They always donate 20 percent of all the sales they make in a month.

People around the community and across the county send in NICUs they think deserve a donation.

Smith says they line those requests up and knock one out each month. Smith says they love getting back pictures of the resources NICUs across the country got with the money.

”We’re able to turn the most tragic part of our lives to something that’s a miracle for someone else,” she says.

So instead of life giving you lemons to make lemonade, just call on Jhase for some, but do not ask him which flavor to get.

”Peach, blueberry, strawberry and uh all of them,” says Jhase.

