US Marshals arrest man in Salisbury for July shooting of teen at Kannapolis apartment

Demarcus Sanquis Cousar was arrested Monday.
Demarcus Sanquis Cousar was arrested Monday.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Salisbury for shooting in Kannapolis.

Demarcus Sanquis Cousar, 32, was arrested Monday without incident. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cousar is suspected in the July 11 shooting at Running Brook Apartments in Kannapolis. A 17-year-old was shot several times. The teen has since recovered.

Cousar is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $400,000. He is due in court on March 16.

