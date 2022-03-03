US Marshals arrest man in Salisbury for July shooting of teen at Kannapolis apartment
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Salisbury for shooting in Kannapolis.
Demarcus Sanquis Cousar, 32, was arrested Monday without incident. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Cousar is suspected in the July 11 shooting at Running Brook Apartments in Kannapolis. A 17-year-old was shot several times. The teen has since recovered.
Cousar is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $400,000. He is due in court on March 16.
