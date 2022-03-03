NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sunny, warm afternoon ahead

A cold front will move through later tonight.
The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have another beautiful afternoon headed our way! The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

  • This afternoon: Sunny and warmer
  • Friday: Partly sunny and much cooler than today
  • Weekend: Warming up again and more cloud cover

Expect mostly clear skies for tonight with lows in the 30s in the mountains, and 40s across the piedmont. After the cold front moves through the Carolinas later tonight into Friday morning, much cooler temperatures can be expected for Friday.

Hourly planner
Hourly planner(First Alert Weather)

By Friday afternoon, we’ll be partly cloudy and 20-25 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Warmer weather will return for the weekend. On Saturday we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day with highs temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Another day of record warmth will be possible for Sunday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. The record high for Sunday is 78 degrees, set back in 1956.

Closing in on record highs
Closing in on record highs(First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will return for the start of next week. On Monday and Tuesday, there will chances for scattered showers otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Monday will warm into the lower 80s; expect highs on Tuesday near 70 degrees.

Enjoy your Thursday!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Police were called to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Queens Road in south Charlotte, authorities say
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Stephen Tilley was wanted for attempted murder following the attack early Thursday morning.
Authorities arrest man accused of machete attack in York County, S.C.
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

Latest News

Today's forecast
Unseasonably warm weather continuing through the weekend
Unseasonably warm weather continuing through the weekend
Unseasonably warm weather continuing through the weekend
Temperatures will be more seasonal on Friday following Thursday's record-breaking warmth.
Friday seeing cooler temperatures after record-breaking Thursday
First Alert Friday forecast
Friday seeing cooler temperatures after record-breaking Thursday
After a record-setting high of 85 degrees Thursday afternoon in Charlotte, high temperatures...
Record-breaking warmth Thursday leads to a cooler Friday with another warming trend ahead