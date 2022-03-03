Sunny, warm afternoon ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have another beautiful afternoon headed our way! The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

This afternoon: Sunny and warmer

Friday: Partly sunny and much cooler than today

Weekend: Warming up again and more cloud cover

Expect mostly clear skies for tonight with lows in the 30s in the mountains, and 40s across the piedmont. After the cold front moves through the Carolinas later tonight into Friday morning, much cooler temperatures can be expected for Friday.

Hourly planner (First Alert Weather)

By Friday afternoon, we’ll be partly cloudy and 20-25 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Warmer weather will return for the weekend. On Saturday we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day with highs temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Another day of record warmth will be possible for Sunday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. The record high for Sunday is 78 degrees, set back in 1956.

Closing in on record highs (First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will return for the start of next week. On Monday and Tuesday, there will chances for scattered showers otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Monday will warm into the lower 80s; expect highs on Tuesday near 70 degrees.

Enjoy your Thursday!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

