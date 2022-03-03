Stolen guns recovered after high-speed chase out of Charlotte ends in Chester County, S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A high-speed chase in Chester County ended with a man behind bars and police seizing several guns.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies joined a chase out of Charlotte around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday that involved a stolen vehicle. They say 26-year-old Tiree Waymer drove on the wrong side of the interstate multiple times, endangering the lives of others.

The chase ultimately reached speeds of 120 mph, authorities said.

Eventually, deputies from York and Chester counties and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were able to stop Waymer’s vehicle. According to law enforcement, he jumped out of the vehicle and authorities chased him before taking him into custody.

Deputies said they found two AR-style rifles, three pistols and a 12-gauge shotgun in the suspect’s vehicle. All of the firearms were reported stolen.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are seeking the following charges for Waymer:

Three counts of unlawful carry of a firearm

Six counts of possession of a stolen gun

Failure to stop for a blue light

Reckless driving

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.