NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Stolen guns recovered after high-speed chase out of Charlotte ends in Chester County, S.C.

Deputies said they found two AR-style rifles, three pistols and a 12-gauge shotgun in the suspect’s vehicle.
Deputies said they found two AR-style rifles, three pistols and a 12-gauge shotgun in the suspect’s vehicle.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A high-speed chase in Chester County ended with a man behind bars and police seizing several guns.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies joined a chase out of Charlotte around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday that involved a stolen vehicle. They say 26-year-old Tiree Waymer drove on the wrong side of the interstate multiple times, endangering the lives of others.

The chase ultimately reached speeds of 120 mph, authorities said.

Eventually, deputies from York and Chester counties and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were able to stop Waymer’s vehicle. According to law enforcement, he jumped out of the vehicle and authorities chased him before taking him into custody.

Deputies said they found two AR-style rifles, three pistols and a 12-gauge shotgun in the suspect’s vehicle. All of the firearms were reported stolen.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are seeking the following charges for Waymer:

  • Three counts of unlawful carry of a firearm
  • Six counts of possession of a stolen gun
  • Failure to stop for a blue light
  • Reckless driving
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Police were called to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Queens Road in south Charlotte, authorities say
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Stephen Tilley was wanted for attempted murder following the attack early Thursday morning.
Authorities arrest man accused of machete attack in York County, S.C.
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

Latest News

One person is dead after being struck by a car Thursday night while trying to cross E. W.T....
Pedestrian killed crossing busy Charlotte road Thursday night
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
NC’s COVID-19 percent-positivity at 4.3%, continuing decline
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
S.C. reporting 3 new COVID-19-related deaths, just over 300 new cases
3.4.22: NOON / NC Bar Foundation's 4ALL Statewide Service Day
3.4.22: NOON / NC Bar Foundation's 4ALL Statewide Service Day
8 people hurt in school bus crash
8 people hurt in school bus crash