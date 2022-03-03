NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police search for suspect after shots fired into Charlotte apartments, woman rushed to hospital

One woman was rushed to the hospital and 15 people – including children – were inside at the time.
One woman was rushed to the hospital and 15 people – including children – were inside at the time.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is still searching for a suspect, they say, shot into an apartment building in Charlotte.

One woman was rushed to the hospital and 15 people – including children – were inside at the time.

It’s a gated community, and neighbors tell WBTV they’re still trying to figure out how someone may have gained access.

Related: Woman hospitalized after shots fired into Charlotte apartments with 15 people inside, including 8 children

Beyond the gates, residents now live in fear - fear over what happened Tuesday night on University Station Circle.

“I was in my room right here just playing a game, chilling like I usually do, and I heard 4 maybe 6 shots and then you heard the car skirt off,” Resident Justin Younginer said.

Younginer says the car was a dark-colored SUV that he has seen before at the apartment complex.

Police couldn’t comment on that.

What we do know - a 55-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after someone fired shots into two apartments.

“It’s a lot of kids here so people are usually safe. It’s a park, gym, kids always running around so I don’t know, stuff like this doesn’t happen.”

According to the police report, there were 15 people inside ranging in age from 6 to 61 years old.

“If this is a gated community, why are we not feeling safe,” said resident Eboni Baten.

The property manager wouldn’t comment. But residents still have a lot of questions.

“How can we protect ourselves if you’re not noticing who you’re letting live here,” said Baten.

CMPD tells WBTV they’re still investigating, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Police were called to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Queens Road in south Charlotte, authorities say
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Stephen Tilley was wanted for attempted murder following the attack early Thursday morning.
Authorities arrest man accused of machete attack in York County, S.C.
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

Latest News

Mecklenburg County commissioner Vilma Leake boarded a CATS bus Thursday afternoon in Charlotte.
Meck Co. commissioner, community members ride CATS bus after safety concerns
Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Andrii Lukashenko, a retired major of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is currently hunkered down...
Ukrainian military veteran with Charlotte connection speaks to WBTV from outskirts of Kyiv
This rendering provides an idea of what developers expect The Pearl to look like.
Atrium Health, Wexford announce ‘The Pearl’ innovation district coming to Charlotte
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene