Police search for suspect after shots fired into Charlotte apartments, woman rushed to hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is still searching for a suspect, they say, shot into an apartment building in Charlotte.

One woman was rushed to the hospital and 15 people – including children – were inside at the time.

It’s a gated community, and neighbors tell WBTV they’re still trying to figure out how someone may have gained access.

Beyond the gates, residents now live in fear - fear over what happened Tuesday night on University Station Circle.

“I was in my room right here just playing a game, chilling like I usually do, and I heard 4 maybe 6 shots and then you heard the car skirt off,” Resident Justin Younginer said.

Younginer says the car was a dark-colored SUV that he has seen before at the apartment complex.

Police couldn’t comment on that.

What we do know - a 55-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after someone fired shots into two apartments.

“It’s a lot of kids here so people are usually safe. It’s a park, gym, kids always running around so I don’t know, stuff like this doesn’t happen.”

According to the police report, there were 15 people inside ranging in age from 6 to 61 years old.

“If this is a gated community, why are we not feeling safe,” said resident Eboni Baten.

The property manager wouldn’t comment. But residents still have a lot of questions.

“How can we protect ourselves if you’re not noticing who you’re letting live here,” said Baten.

CMPD tells WBTV they’re still investigating, and there is no suspect information at this time.

