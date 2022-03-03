NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Person of interest in Tenn. murder leads deputies on high speed chase through Avery Co.

Deputies say he ran into the woods after they deployed spike strips to stop his car.
Deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office asked Avery County deputies for help with a...
Deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office asked Avery County deputies for help with a chase headed their way on U.S. 19E Highway around 10:13 p.m. March 2.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVERY CO., N.C. (WBTV) - A Tennessee man wanted for questioning about a murder led deputies on a high-speed chase through Avery County on Wednesday night.

Deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office asked Avery County deputies for help with a chase headed their way on U.S. 19E Highway around 10:13 p.m. March 2.

The driver, 23-year-old Jacob Morely, of Elizabethton, Tenn., was wanted for questioning in a homicide.

Avery County deputies intercepted the suspect at the state line between North Carolina and Tennessee and put spike strips in the road to deflate Morely’s tires.

Deputies say a brief chase followed to Blevins Creek Road, where Morely wrecked his car and ran into the woods.

A K-9 with the Avery County Special Response Team tracked him into the woods about a quarter of a mile away from the car.

He was taken to the Avery County Jail and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and is on hold for Carter County.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Police were called to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Queens Road in south Charlotte, authorities say
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Stephen Tilley was wanted for attempted murder following the attack early Thursday morning.
Authorities arrest man accused of machete attack in York County, S.C.
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

Latest News

Tuesday night’s meeting comes after Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted to end the indoor...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools making masks optional on school buses starting March 7
Patrick Cannon, the former Charlotte mayor who served two years in jail after pleading guilty...
TIMELINE: Investigation into former Charlotte mayor Patrick Cannon
Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon, who was sentenced to 44 months in prison for corruption...
Former Charlotte mayor Patrick Cannon, who served time for corruption, files for at-large city council race
Charlotte FC will break MLS attendance record with 73K+ fans for first home match, club sources...
Charlotte FC’s first home game at Bank of America Stadium happening Saturday, road closures in place
The order was determined by selecting a ball out of a bingo machine, with the letter on the...
With a drawing and a coin flip, N.C. State Board determines ballot order for 2022 elections