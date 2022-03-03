Person of interest in Tenn. murder leads deputies on high speed chase through Avery Co.

AVERY CO., N.C. (WBTV) - A Tennessee man wanted for questioning about a murder led deputies on a high-speed chase through Avery County on Wednesday night.

Deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office asked Avery County deputies for help with a chase headed their way on U.S. 19E Highway around 10:13 p.m. March 2.

The driver, 23-year-old Jacob Morely, of Elizabethton, Tenn., was wanted for questioning in a homicide.

Avery County deputies intercepted the suspect at the state line between North Carolina and Tennessee and put spike strips in the road to deflate Morely’s tires.

Deputies say a brief chase followed to Blevins Creek Road, where Morely wrecked his car and ran into the woods.

A K-9 with the Avery County Special Response Team tracked him into the woods about a quarter of a mile away from the car.

He was taken to the Avery County Jail and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and is on hold for Carter County.

