Near-record highs for Thursday before a Friday cool-down

The record high of 84 degrees set in 1976 in Charlotte may be challenged today!
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today along with afternoon readings in the lower 80s, making this the warmest day so far in 2022.

  • Record-challenging temperatures today
  • Knockback to reality on Friday
  • Warming back up over the weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

The record high of 84 degrees set in 1976 in Charlotte may be challenged today! It’ll then be mostly clear and chilly tonight, with overnight temperatures bottoming out in the 40s.

A weak, back-door cold front will move through the Carolinas from the north early Friday morning. While no rain is expected with the front, sunshine early Friday will give way to more cloud cover as Friday wears on. The biggest change will be the noticeably chillier afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s forecast at the close of the workweek.

Clouds will thicken up Friday night and linger through at least the midday hours on Saturday before breaking for some sunshine Saturday afternoon. Assuming the clouds break early enough, we’ll warm back up nice to the lower 70s Saturday afternoon. If you’re headed to the Charlotte FC soccer match Saturday night, plan for dry weather and mild evening temperatures in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday will bring more record-challenging high temperatures near 80 degrees on both days. Rain chances will stay low through the weekend but will begin to ramp up late Monday into early Tuesday as a cool front crosses the Carolinas with scattered showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

