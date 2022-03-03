Near-record highs for Thursday before a Friday cool-down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today along with afternoon readings in the lower 80s, making this the warmest day so far in 2022.

Record-challenging temperatures today

Knockback to reality on Friday

Warming back up over the weekend

The record high of 84 degrees set in 1976 in Charlotte may be challenged today! It’ll then be mostly clear and chilly tonight, with overnight temperatures bottoming out in the 40s.

A weak, back-door cold front will move through the Carolinas from the north early Friday morning. While no rain is expected with the front, sunshine early Friday will give way to more cloud cover as Friday wears on. The biggest change will be the noticeably chillier afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s forecast at the close of the workweek.

Clouds will thicken up Friday night and linger through at least the midday hours on Saturday before breaking for some sunshine Saturday afternoon. Assuming the clouds break early enough, we’ll warm back up nice to the lower 70s Saturday afternoon. If you’re headed to the Charlotte FC soccer match Saturday night, plan for dry weather and mild evening temperatures in the 60s.

After a brief -but sharp- cool-down Friday, we'll rebound over the the weekend. There will likely be a lot of low clouds around early Saturday, but they should break & allow us to get back into the lower 70s Sat afternoon & push a #CLT record high Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/dFbG396QqD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 3, 2022

Sunday and Monday will bring more record-challenging high temperatures near 80 degrees on both days. Rain chances will stay low through the weekend but will begin to ramp up late Monday into early Tuesday as a cool front crosses the Carolinas with scattered showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

