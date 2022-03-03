Motorcyclist dies following crash on Queens Road in south Charlotte, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the crash on Queens Road around 7:49 p.m. When they arrived, they said the driver of the 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was in the grass median.

The man, identified as Devin James Borders, was taken by Medic to Atrium Health for serious injuries, authorities said. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:10 p.m., according to the CMPD.

Investigators said the driver was traveling south on Queens Road just past Granville Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control and ran off the road into the grass median. The victim was thrown from the motorcycle, according to law enforcement.

Police said it is not known if impairment is a factor in the crash, but toxicology results are pending. Officers added that speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

