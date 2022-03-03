NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies following crash on Queens Road in south Charlotte, authorities say

Investigators said the driver was traveling south on Queens Road just past Granville Road at a high rate of speed.
Police were called to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.
Police were called to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.(John Sparks / WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the crash on Queens Road around 7:49 p.m. When they arrived, they said the driver of the 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was in the grass median.

The man, identified as Devin James Borders, was taken by Medic to Atrium Health for serious injuries, authorities said. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:10 p.m., according to the CMPD.

Investigators said the driver was traveling south on Queens Road just past Granville Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control and ran off the road into the grass median. The victim was thrown from the motorcycle, according to law enforcement.

Police said it is not known if impairment is a factor in the crash, but toxicology results are pending. Officers added that speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Stephen Tilley was wanted for attempted murder following the attack early Thursday morning.
Authorities arrest man accused of machete attack in York County, S.C.
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

Latest News

Charlotte FC will break MLS attendance record with 73K+ fans for first home match, club sources...
Charlotte FC’s first home game at Bank of America Stadium happening Saturday, road closures in place
Medic said seven people were injured in a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in east...
Medic: Several hurt in crash involving school bus at W.T. Harris Blvd. in east Charlotte
Medic: Several hurt in crash at W.T. Harris Blvd. in east Charlotte
Medic: Several hurt in crash at W.T. Harris Blvd. in east Charlotte
Medic: Several hurt in crash involving school bus at W.T. Harris Blvd. in east Charlotte
Medic: Several hurt in crash involving school bus at W.T. Harris Blvd. in east Charlotte