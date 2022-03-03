NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Most painful 2 minutes’: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle leaves contestants stumped

Contestants struggled on WoF. (CNN, WHEELOFFORTUNE/SONYPICTURESTV, "FROZEN"/WALTDISNEYANIMATIONSTUDIOS, YOUTUBE/DAVEANDAVA NURSERYRHYMESANDBABYSONGS, TWITTER)
By Jeanne Moos and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle had contestants scratching their heads, or were they scratching their cap?

The feathers flew on the show as the contestants tried to complete the phrase “another feather in your cap” but were guessing incorrectly.

“Another feather in your hat” was the first and closest guess, but things went downhill from there. Guesses included “another feather in your map” and “another feather in your lap.”

“The most painful two minutes of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ I’ve ever seen,” one viewer tweeted.

Even celebrities commented on it, with actor Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf from “Frozen,” tweeting “God help us all.”

This “Wheel of Fortune” group isn’t the first to struggle with a seemingly simple phrase. Previous contestants once deciphered “Jolly Good Fellow” as “Jolly Goof Fellow.”

Finally, the decline halted and the puzzle was solved.

The show’s host, Pat Sajak, later came to the defense of his contestants on Twitter.

Sajak pointed out the first answer, “another feather in your hat” is how a lot of people say it and the contestants may have not thought of synonyms after getting the first guess wrong.

“And if the feather isn’t in your hat, where the heck can it be?” Sajak tweeted. “You start flailing away looking for alternatives rather than synonyms for ‘hat.’”

One thing is certain, the puzzle was one feather that tickled the internet.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Police were called to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Queens Road in south Charlotte, authorities say
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Stephen Tilley was wanted for attempted murder following the attack early Thursday morning.
Authorities arrest man accused of machete attack in York County, S.C.
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

Latest News

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook, Twitter
A Colorado family's plan to adopt three sisters from Ukraine has been put on hold.
Adoption process stalled for Colorado family hoping to provide new home for three Ukrainian girls
Osiris Rain says the company contracted to paint over a different mural on the same building...
Charlotte artist says mural was accidentally painted over, urges for new piece to reflect community
A Colorado family's plan to adopt three sisters from Ukraine has been put on hold.
Adoption process stalled for Colorado family hoping to provide new home to three Ukrainian girls
Maidan Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Photo Date
Russian pastor, married into Ukrainian family, works to help those in need as invasion continues