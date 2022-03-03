Gov. Cooper to visit Charlotte Thursday to discuss grant program with leaders and students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be visiting Charlotte on Thursday to spotlight the Longleaf Commitment community college Grant program.

Cooper will speak at Central Piedmont Community College at 12:30 p.m., which will begin a series of statewide events spotlighting the program.

There will be a roundtable of education leaders and students in the Leon Levine Health Sciences Center.

The Longleaf Commitment is a grant program for 2022 North Carolina high school graduates who attend one of the state’s community colleges starting in the Fall 2022 semester.

Full-time eligible students are guaranteed to receive $700 to $2,800 per year, for a total of two years. Less than full-time students may receive a partial award. The Longleaf Commitment Grant Program ends at the conclusion of the 2024 spring semester.

You can learn more about the qualifications and apply here.

