CMPD: Man dies after two-car crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, police said.
Authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte Wednesday...
Authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the crash on Albemarle Road shortly before 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found a damaged 2015 Honda Accord and a damaged 2005 Toyota Camry in the road.

Investigators said the driver of the Honda was heading east on Albemarle Road when the vehicle struck the driver’s side door of the Toyota that was turning left onto Albemarle Road from Arlington Church Road.

According to the CMPD, the driver of the Honda was taken by Medic to Novant Health Mint Hill with minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota, identified as David Wayne Denning, was airlifted to Atrium Health main for serious injuries and was pronounced deceased roughly two hours later, authorities said.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, police said.

Impairment is not suspected in this crash, according to law enforcement. The investigation continues and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call (704) 432-2169, extension 2.

