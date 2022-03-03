Authorities arrest man accused of machete attack in York County, S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a man in Charlotte who is accused of attacking someone with a machete in York County, South Carolina.

Authorities had been searching through multiple neighborhoods in York County near the North Carolina/South Carolina state line since early Thursday morning.

Around 9 p.m., officials said Stephen Daniel Tilley had been taken into custody in Charlotte.

Authorities said they were looking for Tilley, who was wanted in connection with an assault. According to law enforcement, it was an isolated incident, and residents living in nearby neighborhoods did not need to be concerned for their safety.

A tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office said Tilley attacked a person he knew with a machete around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Tilley ran away wearing black pants and a black jacket, authorities said. He was wanted for attempted murder.

“Wow like, it’s kinda crazy,” says Richard Glover, who was coming out of work when he saw the scene. ”I saw cop cars, lights, saw the helicopters and I was really curious.”

Glover came to a car shop, called Mobile Magic Auto Center, for service. It is right across the street from Lighthouse Avenue. He says he felt extremely safe at the auto center, but he felt he was still looking over his shoulder.

“You don’t really imagine them not being able to find a person that fast. It took them that long to find the person. It is kinda surprising to me,” says Glover.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation was happening right on the NC/SC border, where Steele Creek turns over to Highway 160. This is where officers were seen out in the woods with flashlights.

