NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Authorities arrest man accused of machete attack in York County, S.C.

A tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office said the man attacked a person he knew with a machete.
Deputies say they are still doing everything they can to find the suspect, who they say is no stranger to them.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a man in Charlotte who is accused of attacking someone with a machete in York County, South Carolina.

Authorities had been searching through multiple neighborhoods in York County near the North Carolina/South Carolina state line since early Thursday morning.

Around 9 p.m., officials said Stephen Daniel Tilley had been taken into custody in Charlotte.

Authorities said they were looking for Tilley, who was wanted in connection with an assault. According to law enforcement, it was an isolated incident, and residents living in nearby neighborhoods did not need to be concerned for their safety.

A tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office said Tilley attacked a person he knew with a machete around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Tilley ran away wearing black pants and a black jacket, authorities said. He was wanted for attempted murder.

“Wow like, it’s kinda crazy,” says Richard Glover, who was coming out of work when he saw the scene. ”I saw cop cars, lights, saw the helicopters and I was really curious.”

Glover came to a car shop, called Mobile Magic Auto Center, for service. It is right across the street from Lighthouse Avenue. He says he felt extremely safe at the auto center, but he felt he was still looking over his shoulder.

“You don’t really imagine them not being able to find a person that fast. It took them that long to find the person. It is kinda surprising to me,” says Glover.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation was happening right on the NC/SC border, where Steele Creek turns over to Highway 160. This is where officers were seen out in the woods with flashlights.

A search is happening where Steele Creek Road turns into Highway 160 near the NC/SC state line.
A search is happening where Steele Creek Road turns into Highway 160 near the NC/SC state line.(Source: Google Maps)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Police were called to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Queens Road in south Charlotte, authorities say
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

Latest News

Mecklenburg County commissioner Vilma Leake boarded a CATS bus Thursday afternoon in Charlotte.
Meck Co. commissioner, community members ride CATS bus after safety concerns
Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Andrii Lukashenko, a retired major of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is currently hunkered down...
Ukrainian military veteran with Charlotte connection speaks to WBTV from outskirts of Kyiv
This rendering provides an idea of what developers expect The Pearl to look like.
Atrium Health, Wexford announce ‘The Pearl’ innovation district coming to Charlotte
Ukrainian military veteran with Charlotte connection speaks to WBTV from outskirts of Kyiv
Ukrainian military veteran with Charlotte connection speaks to WBTV from outskirts of Kyiv