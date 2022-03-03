Afghan refugees still living in hotel rooms seek affordable housing in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Inside a south Charlotte hotel suite, Nasibullah Afghan kicks a soccer ball across the floor as his young children run in circles around it.

The 30-year-old Afghan refugee fled his homeland in August as the United States withdrew from the longest war and the country fell back into Taliban control.

Related: ‘Getting them out of Afghanistan was the easy part’: Refugees struggle to find affordable housing in Charlotte

Since October, Nasibullah, his wife and seven young children have been sheltering in a hotel, awaiting permanent housing.

Through a translator, Nasibullah told WBTV he didn’t think he’d be living like this in the United States, in a place too tight for his children to play.

His family is one of seven still living in hotel rooms in Charlotte. Catholic Charities is handling their cases and say they’re doing what they can – but a lack of affordable housing across the area, especially big enough to house large families, is making the process difficult.

Since October, Nasibullah, his wife and seven young children have been sheltering in a hotel, awaiting permanent housing.

Many of the new arrivals also don’t have the proper paperwork most landlords require to secure a lease.

But Catholic Charities has found permanent housing for the majority of the 200 Afghans they welcomed suddenly in the Fall and have case workers searching for more vacancies to finish the job.

Related: Catholic Charities hoping to house hundreds of Afghan refugees in Charlotte

Much of the burden caring for families like Nasibullah’s has fallen on Zia Ghafoori, a former U.S. Special Forces interpreter in Afghanistan who came to the United States on a Special Immigrant Visa in 2014.

He started the Interpreting Freedom Foundation to help new arrivals navigate the resettlement process.

“300 individuals arrived in Charlotte,” Ghafoori said. “They just come with two pair of clothes and most of them could not speak the language.”

Since October, Nasibullah, his wife and seven young children have been sheltering in a hotel, awaiting permanent housing. (Provided to WBTV)

Ghafoori spends many days delivering groceries and driving people to appointments.

He’s exhausted but will do anything to help his fellow Afghans, especially a woman named Fatana Sayeed.

Sayeed’s son, Idris Khan, was an interpreter who was killed fighting alongside U.S. Green Berets during the Battle of Shok Valley in 2008. The seven-hour firefight resulted in the awarding of two Medals of Honor.

Sayeed may be frustrated she’s still living in a hotel room with her teenage daughter – but she’s more grateful than anything to be in the United States.

She’s thankful for a second chance, even in a place that’s temporary, because at least they’re finally safe.

Related: Afghan family who helped American troops finds a new home in Charlotte

Catholic Charities is looking for homeowners and landlords willing to rent to Afghan tenants. You can reach them at (704) 370-3262.

There’s more information available and a place for you to donate to the Interpreting Freedom Foundation’s resettlement efforts on their website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.