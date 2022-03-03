4ALL Statewide Service Day to offer North Carolinians free legal advice and information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve ever pondered a legal question or wondered if you should hire an attorney, you can answer those questions for free this Friday.

On March 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can call in to the 4ALL Statewide Service Day and speak with an attorney free of charge.

The event is put on each year by the NC Bar Association and Foundation, and this year will feature about 350 attorneys and 80 paralegal and law students with various backgrounds in law.

Some of the most common questions addressed in these sessions include issues surrounding family law, housing, employment, wills, and tax and bankruptcy cases.

The volunteer-led program is inspired by the idea of “justice for all,” and recognizes the public need for legal advice and information.

The Charlotte area call-in number is 704-630-7300.

