NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus

FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.(mokee81 via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet and Madelynn Fellet
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKCO/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Colorado student died Thursday morning after she tripped and fell under the wheels of a moving school bus, police said.

According to the Town of Parachute Police Department, the girl tripped as she was running to catch her school bus. When she fell, the bus ran over her.

First responders were immediately called, and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Police were called to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Queens Road in south Charlotte, authorities say
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Stephen Tilley was wanted for attempted murder following the attack early Thursday morning.
Authorities arrest man accused of machete attack in York County, S.C.
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

Latest News

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Ukraine says fire at biggest nuclear plant extinguished
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees
Parent explains what happened when a car crashed into preschool in Anderson, California.
Officer, parent explain car crashing into preschool in California
FILE - An F-35C Lightning II test aircraft taxies on the deck aboard the nuclear powered...
US Navy says crashed F-35C plane raised from South China Sea