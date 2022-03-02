Woman hospitalized after shots fired into Charlotte apartments with 15 people inside, including 8 children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was hospitalized after someone fired shots into two Charlotte apartments while 15 people were inside, including eight children.

The situation happened Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. at an apartment building on University Station Circle.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say gunshots were fired into the apartments, and a victim inside suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A police report identifies that victim as a 55-year-old woman who was hospitalized after being shot.

There are 15 victims listed in a police report, indicating that there were 15 people inside while gunshots rang out into two apartments Tuesday night.

The people inside the apartments range in age from 6 years old to 61 years old.

The ages listed are 55, 39, 13, 15, 6, 11, 61, 29, 23, 33, 15, 12, 9, 7, and 6 years of age.

No one has been arrested for this crime right now, but a CMPD police report indicates that the crimes committed are classified as aggravated assault/discharging weapon into occupied property.

