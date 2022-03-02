“We’re going to miss her terribly:’ Neighbors reflect on life of 71-year-old woman killed in Stallings

STALLINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Stallings community is mourning the loss of their neighbor and friend who was killed last week.

Authorities have charged a man with murder after a 71-year-old woman, who had not been seen for days, was found dead inside a home in Union County.

The Stallings Police Department went to a home on Ashie Avenue for a wellbeing check after neighbors said a 71-year-old woman had not recently been seen, which was unusual.

Officers were then able to enter the home and found a woman dead, who was identified as Carolyn James, on Feb. 25 around 6 p.m.

WBTV spoke to one of James’ long-time neighbors who called the police after noticing she hadn’t seen James.

“When the police went in the house behind me, I’m the one that found her,” she said.

The neighbor had known James for 21 years and says James was very caring and would take her mother to appointments.

She says James often spent time in her backyard relaxing by her pond, and tending to her plants and bird feeders.

“She liked the outdoors and working in her backyard,” she said.

James’ neighbor said Little was renting a room in James’ home since October.

The investigation revealed that James’ cause of death was suspicious. Investigative efforts determined that 31-year-old David Luther Little was a person of interest in this case.

“We knew that there was a roommate and the roommate wasn’t home. Very early on in the investigation, he actually called 911 in Charlotte and said that he had committed a murder and he wanted police to come to pick him up,” said James Perry the Stallings Police Department Assistant Chief of Police.

For people who lived on Ashie Avenue, James was a smiling face and a member of the neighborhood welcome committee- a void now felt on this quiet Stalling’s street.

“We’re going to miss her terribly,” her neighbor said.

The Stallings Police Department was assisted and supported in this case by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

Police are still investigating this case to determine a motive. Little is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Union County Jail without bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Stallings Police Department at 704-821-0300.

