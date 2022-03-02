NC DHHS Flu
Gun found inside car set to be towed off campus at Harding University High School, sources say

Sources say this was not a student’s car.
The car was scheduled to be towed off of the school property Wednesday and while the car was being inventoried, sources say a gun was found under a seat.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sources say a gun was found inside a vehicle that was scheduled to be towed away from the campus at Harden University High School Wednesday.

District officials confirm that a weapon was found inside a vehicle at Harden University High School Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said a message was sent out to Harding families from Principal Jane Sutton on Wednesday.

Principal Sutton says a weapon was discovered in a vehicle on campus, law enforcement officers were alerted and an investigation is ongoing.

The principal says all students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing.

“Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct and students involved will be disciplined accordingly. Thank you for your support of Harding University,” Principal Sutton wrote.

Also, WBTV confirmed Wednesday that a weapon found at West Charlotte High School on Feb. 25 was a gun.

This brings the total number of guns found on CMS campuses this school year to 25.

