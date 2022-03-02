The warming trend continues, yet weather changes develop next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings and warm afternoons develop through midweek, with possible record-setting warmth by Sunday. Cooler temperatures and rain chances develop through next week.

Afternoon highs in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler for Friday, yet another warm-up for the weekend.

Near 80° by Sunday (record high is 78 degrees, set in 1956).

Clear skies and cold temperatures develop tonight, with Wednesday morning low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Chilly mornings and warm afternoons develop through midweek, with possible record setting warmth by Sunday. (WBTV)

The warming trend continues for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s for Wednesday, with upper 70s for Thursday, under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will briefly cool back into the lower 60s for Friday as cooler air moves in, with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will feature more clouds, yet warmer temperatures return, with lower 70s on Saturday, and upper 70s to near 80 degrees for Sunday. A few passing sprinkles may develop for a few counties, yet most of us will just see some extra clouds. The record high in Charlotte for March 6th (this Sunday) is 78 degrees, set in 1956.

The latest weather forecast data shows the chance for rain and cooler temperatures as we head into next week, meaning that you will need your umbrella and jacket at times.

Looking ahead to the month of March: Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13th; the first official day of spring is Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 AM; average high temperatures will go from around 60 degrees for March 1st to upper 60s by March 31st.

