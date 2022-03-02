Warm for Thursday, yet cooler for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be around 80 degrees for Thursday afternoon, yet cool to around 60 degrees for Friday. Another warming trend returns for the weekend and early next week, with temperatures back around 80 degrees for Sunday and Monday of next week.

Thursday afternoon highs around 80 degrees!

Cooler for Friday, yet another warm-up for the weekend.

Rain chances develop late Monday into early Tuesday.

Clear skies and chilly temperature develop by daybreak Thursday, with morning low temperatures in the 40s.

Sunny skies will help temperatures quickly warm to around 80 degrees for Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will briefly cool back to around 60 degrees for Friday (which is a normal high temperature this time of the year) as cooler air moves in, under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will feature more clouds, yet warmer temperatures return, with lower 70s on Saturday, and around 80 degrees for Sunday. A few passing sprinkles may develop for a few counties, yet most of us will just see some extra clouds. The record high in Charlotte for March 6th (this Sunday) is 78 degrees, set in 1956. Gusty winds out of the south-southwest are expected to develop Sunday into Monday of next week.

Monday will stay warm, with highs around 80 degrees. A cold front will move across the Carolinas Monday night into early Tuesday, bringing rain chances to the area, and milder temperatures for midweek next week. Tuesday high temperatures will be around 70 degrees, with lower 60s for Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the month of March: Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13th; the first official day of spring is Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 AM; average high temperatures will go from around 60 degrees for March 1st to upper 60s by March 31st.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while we have it!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

