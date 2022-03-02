‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Commissioners are sending their thoughts and prayers to the family of Commissioner Ella Scarborough who is currently in hospice care.

“Let me just take a moment to say that our prayers go out to the family of Commissioner Ella Scarborough,” Chairman George Dunlap said in Tuesday night’s meeting. “We just learned earlier this afternoon that she is in hospice care. So our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved a medical leave request for Commissioner Scarborough, who has not been to a meeting in-person since before the pandemic and last attended virtually in October.

A longtime member of the community, she is the first Black woman to serve on the Charlotte City Council and has held multiple elected positions since the 1980s.

Beyond her duties as an elected official, Commissioner Scarborough is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., where she served as president of Tau Theta Zeta Chapter (2007-2010); former national board chair of the Election Committee; president of the North Carolina League of Municipalities; national chair of the Public Utilities Librarians; president of the Metrolina Librarians’ Association; president of the Black Women’s Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg legendary “Blackberry Bunch” to fund community programs and many more civil organizations.

Commissioner Scarborough is listed in Who’s Who in the World of Women 1980, Who’s Who in Special Libraries & Information Sciences 1982 for excellence in her capacity to research, assemble and archive significant data and information.

Commissioner Scarborough is a graduate of South Carolina State University – Library Science Education and holds a master’s in Organizational Leadership from the University of Charleston West Virginia.

