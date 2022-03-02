NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sunny, warm Wednesday with temperatures heading to the middle 70s

It’ll be mostly clear and chilly tonight, but not as cold as recent nights, as most neighborhoods will bottom out in the 40s.
It’ll be mostly clear and chilly tonight, but not as cold as recent nights, as most neighborhoods will bottom out in the 40s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with afternoon readings headed all the way to the middle 70s.

  • Sunshine and unseasonably warm today
  • Even warmer weather on Thursday
  • Bug temperature drop late in the week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

It’ll be mostly clear and chilly tonight, but not as cold as recent nights, as most neighborhoods will bottom out in the 40s.

With high pressure still in control, Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer. With an afternoon temperature close to 80 degrees, Thursday will be the warmest day this year for Charlotte and most WBTV-area communities.

A weak, back-door cold front will move through the Carolinas from the north on Friday. While no rain is expected with the front, sunshine early Friday will give way to a lot more cloud cover as Friday wears on. The biggest change will be the noticeably chillier temperatures in the mid to upper 50s forecast at the close of the workweek. That’s a more than 20-degree drop from Thursday.

Clouds will linger through the better part of Saturday, but long-range data strongly suggests another big warm-up coming our way with highs in the lower 70s Saturday afternoon as clouds slowly break before sky-rocketing to near 80 degrees. on Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will stay low through the weekend, but will likely begin to ramp up late Monday into Tuesday as showers enter the forecast.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to a Wells Fargo branch following a robbery...
CMPD: Suspect arrested in S.C. after bank robbed in northeast Charlotte
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role

Latest News

Hourly planner
Sunny, warm afternoon ahead
Sunny, warm afternoon ahead
Sunny, warm afternoon ahead
Thursday will be the warmest day of the year, while Friday will see a 20-degree temperature drop.
Near-record highs for Thursday before a Friday cool-down
First Alert Thursday forecast
Near-record highs for Thursday before a Friday cool-down
Another warming trend returns for the weekend and early next week, with temperatures back...
Warm for Thursday, yet cooler for Friday