Sunny, warm Wednesday with temperatures heading to the middle 70s

There's plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with afternoon readings headed all the way to the middle 70s.

Sunshine and unseasonably warm today

Even warmer weather on Thursday

Bug temperature drop late in the week

It’ll be mostly clear and chilly tonight, but not as cold as recent nights, as most neighborhoods will bottom out in the 40s.

With high pressure still in control, Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer. With an afternoon temperature close to 80 degrees, Thursday will be the warmest day this year for Charlotte and most WBTV-area communities.

We were 78° on New Years Day....but Thursday will likely be the warmest day thus far in 2022 for #CLT & much of the @wbtv_news area. Lots of sun with a very warm afternoon, enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/4seFJihYXM — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 2, 2022

A weak, back-door cold front will move through the Carolinas from the north on Friday. While no rain is expected with the front, sunshine early Friday will give way to a lot more cloud cover as Friday wears on. The biggest change will be the noticeably chillier temperatures in the mid to upper 50s forecast at the close of the workweek. That’s a more than 20-degree drop from Thursday.

What the ??? #CLT-area neighborhoods will go from near 80° Thursday afternoon to the below-normal 50s in gathering clouds Friday afternoon. I'm explaining why & what it means for your weekend forecast now on @wbtv_news. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/aPCxBtTSfz — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 2, 2022

Clouds will linger through the better part of Saturday, but long-range data strongly suggests another big warm-up coming our way with highs in the lower 70s Saturday afternoon as clouds slowly break before sky-rocketing to near 80 degrees. on Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will stay low through the weekend, but will likely begin to ramp up late Monday into Tuesday as showers enter the forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

