Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Rowan County on Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Special Olympics Rowan County will be holding the annual Polar Plunge fundraiser on Saturday, March 5th, at the Elks River Park. It is located at the end of Long Ferry Road. The address is 390 Lodge Trail, Salisbury.

This event helps to fund all of the sports programs throughout the year.

This year the goal is to raise $7000. To join in on the plunge it is only $25.

Anyone interested can donate or create a fundraising page to raise money individually or join in on a team effort. That link is here.

On the day of the plunge organizers will also take cash, credit, or check donations. Awards will be given to the school and team that raises the most money and has the most plungers. An award will also be given to the individual who raises the most money.

On site registration begins at 11 a.m. Line up to plunge will be at 1pm. Attendes can enjoy music, door prizes, and a costume contest prior to the Plunge start.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.