“She is now pain-free”: Mother of Emily Layla Grace remembers her ‘brightest light’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “This is one of the hardest emails I have written.”

That’s how her email began. Second sentence:

“No one can prepare you or even describe in words how you will feel when your child passes.”

Kerry Fleenor was writing to pass on “with the heaviest of hearts” that her daughter, Emily Layla Grace, took her last breath on February 20th. The Hickory girl was surrounded by her dad, siblings, and dear friends. Kerry held her in her arms.

“She is now pain-free,” Kerry wrote. “She had a life full of challenges but always shined the brightest light. She showed more bravery and strength in her four years of life than most people in their whole life.”

For those who don’t remember Emily, she became one of our amazing #MollysKids in November of 2020. As said then, Emi’s story was complex and beautiful. She was born in withdrawal, dependent on her biological mother. (I say as education, this is a more sensitive way to say “born as an addict.” I appreciate those who recently educated me on these words.)

Emily Layla Grace family photo (Family Photo)

But point being, little Emily was born with many medical issues—no fault of her own—at only 24-weeks. Kerry and her husband Paul adopted her after meeting her in the NICU when Emi was 3-months old. They knew as a newborn she medical obstacles—again, no fault of her own—but also knew she was a fighter. Doctors gave her 3% chance of living, yet, Emi kept smiling and moving forward.

Back in 2020 when Kerry and I first talked about her girl, she said, “I don’t want to harp on what happened while her birth mother was pregnant, because ultimately she gave us the best gift we could ever ask for. She gave us Emi. Once I met Emi, immediately I knew I’d love her forever.”

Take a breath while reading this if you have to. It’s a lot, knowing what we now know. No parent should ever have to write an email like the one Kerry sent.

But Kerry also had some bright things she wanted to pass on…. a few things she said… that gave family courage and wisdom to help Emi while she was still alive. She wanted to give those groups some credit, as a positive way to share some of Emi’s light. Here we go:

- Cardinal Kids at Carolina Caring. It’s a Pallative Hospice service for children. “I can tell you without a doubt we would not have made it without them,” Kerry said. “They were there in the toughest of times, the darkest hours, and carried us when we couldn’t take one more step. If other families are walking a similar journey, and don’t know they are in our community, they should reach out.”

- A Kid Again. “This group not only gave us happiness between the hospital stays and surgeries, it offered a sliver of hope for the whole family,” Kerry said. “They created memories for us we will forever hold in our hearts. A Kid Again has shown empathy to my family during this time that has meant the world.”

- Levine Children’s Hospital. “Most people know about LCH,” Kerry said, “but I want LCH to know they were a huge part of our lives. Some doctors and nurses went above and beyond to create a safe place in the hospital for our Emi, that Emi felt like was a second home. At her celebration of life some staff came to celebrate our Emi. This helped us feel her presence, and grieve a little more. We will never be able to thank them enough for loving her.”

Grief is different for everyone. As Kerry said in her email, you can get lost in it, or fight your way to the surface to breathe again.

“One day we will get back to the surface,” she said. “We will honor our Emi and continue to shine her light. She brought joy to us all, and I pray to shine like her and show the world that love changes everything.”

She signed the email this way:

“Kerry Fleenor,

Forever Emi’s momma.”

The Good, the Bad, and the Always Real. Huge hugs to Kerry for sending her most difficult email, in order to give love back to those who loved her daughter big.

