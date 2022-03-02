NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Second annual Cabarrus Burger Madness is underway

Local restaurants debut limited-time burger creations during the month-long celebration
Cabarrus Burger Madness, the month-long celebration of Cabarrus County’s local restaurants,...
Cabarrus Burger Madness, the month-long celebration of Cabarrus County’s local restaurants, kicked off on March 1 and features brand new burgers from 17 participating restaurants.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus Burger Madness, the month-long celebration of Cabarrus County’s local restaurants, kicked off on March 1 and features brand new burgers from 17 participating restaurants.

All month long, residents and visitors can savor the limited-edition menu items then vote for their favorite. The winner will be announced Friday, April 1.

“After experiencing the culinary creativity and tremendous community support that resulted from the celebration’s inaugural year, we knew Cabarrus Burger Madness had to return,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “With even more restaurants participating this year, we’re excited to showcase our area’s talented chefs and look forward to sampling their inspired creations.”

Cabarrus Burger Madness was developed by the Cabarrus County CVB in 2021 to support the destination’s restaurants amid the pandemic. Like last year, fans of the celebration can further support the community by purchasing Cabarrus Burger Madness gear with all proceeds benefitting local nonprofit 1CAN to stock Cabarrus Blessing Boxes.

Read the mouthwatering burger descriptions, find details on each participating restaurant, vote for your favorite burger, and access the online shop at VisitCabarrus.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to a Wells Fargo branch following a robbery...
CMPD: Suspect arrested in S.C. after bank robbed in northeast Charlotte
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role