Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Derek McNeill Washington, 31, was sentenced last week to 300 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston.

Washington was indicted as part of a sixteen-count indictment in May 2021 alongside ten co-defendants for various drug trafficking, firearms, money laundering, and conspiracy charges in Rowan County.

Washington was ordered to forfeit various firearms to authorities and will face five years of supervised release in addition to his 25-year prison sentence.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Terry M. Meinecke. Homeland Security Investigations-Charlotte and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

One of the most recent cases involving Washington occurred on January 28, 2021. Police in Salisbury served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Newsome Road.

Items recovered during the execution of the search warrant included various weapons, 108.2 grams of methamphetamine, 48.9 grams marijuana, .3 grams fentanyl, 14.7 grams cocaine, 138 DU Xanax bars, $3607.00 cash, and drug paraphernalia.

At that time, Washington faced a long list of charges, including eight counts of possession of various drugs, drug trafficking, and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the drug trade. Bond was set at $350,000.

