Piedmont Airlines flight attendants officially sign new contract months after strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A month after it was announced that a tentative agreement was reached, Piedmont Air flight attendants voted to ratify a new contract with the airline after three years of negotiations.

The new four-year agreement provides substantial wage increases, a signing bonus, no cuts to their high-quality healthcare program and meaningful work rule improvements for 300 Piedmont flight attendants.

The contract comes after flight attendants authorized a strike in October 2021 for a more fair contract and liveable wages. About 100 of Piedmont’s flight attendants are based in Charlotte. The new agreement was brokered by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA)

“This contract will make an immediate difference in our lives at Piedmont,” said AFA Piedmont President Keturah Johnson. “We work hard as aviation’s first responders and deserve to be recognized within American Airlines Group.”

After the strike, dynamics at the bargaining table changed and under the Railway Labor Act, contracts become amendable and do not expire.

“This contract provides real improvements overnight and throughout the length of the contract,” Johnson added. “As we work with Piedmont to get this contract fully implemented, we will also organize with Flight Attendants across our industry to negotiate for continued improvements that reflect the value we bring to our airlines.”

Piedmont Airlines is a wholly-owned regional airline of American Airlines Group headquartered in Salisbury, MD. Piedmont has Flight Attendant bases in Philadelphia and Charlotte operating 400 daily flights to over 55 destinations.

