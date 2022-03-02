NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Piedmont Airlines flight attendants officially sign new contract months after strike

The contract comes after flight attendants authorized a strike in October 2021
A group of flight attendants for Piedmont Airlines took to the street near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport today to protest for a new contract.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A month after it was announced that a tentative agreement was reached, Piedmont Air flight attendants voted to ratify a new contract with the airline after three years of negotiations.

The new four-year agreement provides substantial wage increases, a signing bonus, no cuts to their high-quality healthcare program and meaningful work rule improvements for 300 Piedmont flight attendants.

The contract comes after flight attendants authorized a strike in October 2021 for a more fair contract and liveable wages. About 100 of Piedmont’s flight attendants are based in Charlotte. The new agreement was brokered by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA)

“This contract will make an immediate difference in our lives at Piedmont,” said AFA Piedmont President Keturah Johnson. “We work hard as aviation’s first responders and deserve to be recognized within American Airlines Group.”

After the strike, dynamics at the bargaining table changed and under the Railway Labor Act, contracts become amendable and do not expire.

“This contract provides real improvements overnight and throughout the length of the contract,” Johnson added. “As we work with Piedmont to get this contract fully implemented, we will also organize with Flight Attendants across our industry to negotiate for continued improvements that reflect the value we bring to our airlines.”

Piedmont Airlines is a wholly-owned regional airline of American Airlines Group headquartered in Salisbury, MD. Piedmont has Flight Attendant bases in Philadelphia and Charlotte operating 400 daily flights to over 55 destinations.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to a Wells Fargo branch following a robbery...
CMPD: Suspect arrested in S.C. after bank robbed in northeast Charlotte
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role

Latest News

Mecklenburg County commissioner Vilma Leake boarded a CATS bus Thursday afternoon in Charlotte.
Meck Co. commissioner, community members ride CATS bus after safety concerns
Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Andrii Lukashenko, a retired major of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is currently hunkered down...
Ukrainian military veteran with Charlotte connection speaks to WBTV from outskirts of Kyiv
This rendering provides an idea of what developers expect The Pearl to look like.
Atrium Health, Wexford announce ‘The Pearl’ innovation district coming to Charlotte
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene