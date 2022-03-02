NC DHHS Flu
Pediatrician advises parents to consult with doctor if switching baby formula amidst recall

The newest formula on the recall list is Similac PM 60/40 and products from the lot code 27032K80.
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Abbott Nutrition expanded its recall involving baby formula on Tuesday because of bacteria that could be in it.

It’s already made four babies very sick, with one baby dying. Several media outlets are reporting the Food and Drug Administration is investigating a potential second death.

They join other Similac Alimentum and Elecare powdered formulas with codes between 22 and 27 and the expiration dates of April 20 to April 22 or later.

Dr. Trey Williams, a pediatrician with Atrium Levine’s Children’s Hospital, said if families do have to switch formulas, they need to be sure to talk to their pediatrician first.

“Important thing is to try and stay calm. There’s a lot of different options out there, lots of brands and products and good substitutes for your child,” Williams said. “Just make sure you’re aware if you are switching products, there is a transition period that takes them a little bit of time to get used to a new formula because there are slight differences.”

Williams said parents who do switch formulas will want to be on the lookout for any red flags like irritability, vomiting, spitting up more than usual or diarrhea.

Parents who see any of those should call their baby’s pediatrician.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

