NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Midday Update: Sunny, warm weather continues into Thursday

The balance of this Wednesday will be gorgeous, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
The balance of this Wednesday will be gorgeous, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our stretch of sunny, warm weather will continue into Thursday. We will see a brief drop in our high temperatures on Friday but rebound back into the warmth by the weekend.

  • Wednesday afternoon: Sunny and warm
  • Thursday: Sunny and warmer
  • Friday: Much cooler but dry.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

The balance of this Wednesday will be gorgeous, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Tonight stays clear and cool with lows in the 40s.

We’ll get another surge of warmth ahead of a cold front on Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures to approach 80 degrees on Thursday. 

Thursday night into Friday, a cold front will move through our area. So far, it does not look like this front will have much moisture to work with, so we’re not expecting any rain, but temperatures will be much cooler only in the 50s and 60s.

A few more clouds will move into the Piedmont and the mountains over the weekend. More clouds than sunshine can be expected for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Partly sunny skies and near-record warmth will be possible on Sunday; we’re expecting highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. 

The record high for Sunday is 78 degrees.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to a Wells Fargo branch following a robbery...
CMPD: Suspect arrested in S.C. after bank robbed in northeast Charlotte
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role

Latest News

Record-breaking warmth Thursday leads to a cooler Friday with another warming trend ahead
Hourly planner
Sunny, warm afternoon ahead
Sunny, warm afternoon ahead
Sunny, warm afternoon ahead
Thursday will be the warmest day of the year, while Friday will see a 20-degree temperature drop.
Near-record highs for Thursday before a Friday cool-down
First Alert Thursday forecast
Near-record highs for Thursday before a Friday cool-down