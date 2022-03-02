Midday Update: Sunny, warm weather continues into Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our stretch of sunny, warm weather will continue into Thursday. We will see a brief drop in our high temperatures on Friday but rebound back into the warmth by the weekend.

Wednesday afternoon: Sunny and warm

Thursday: Sunny and warmer

Friday: Much cooler but dry.

The balance of this Wednesday will be gorgeous, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Tonight stays clear and cool with lows in the 40s.

We’ll get another surge of warmth ahead of a cold front on Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures to approach 80 degrees on Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday, a cold front will move through our area. So far, it does not look like this front will have much moisture to work with, so we’re not expecting any rain, but temperatures will be much cooler only in the 50s and 60s.

A few more clouds will move into the Piedmont and the mountains over the weekend. More clouds than sunshine can be expected for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Partly sunny skies and near-record warmth will be possible on Sunday; we’re expecting highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The record high for Sunday is 78 degrees.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

