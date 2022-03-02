NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg Co. releases names of applicants to temporarily fill Commissioner Ella Scarborough’s seat

According to the county, 22 applications were received for the temporary at-large county commissioner seat.
A longtime member of the community, she is the first Black woman to serve on the Charlotte City Council and has held multiple elected positions since the 1980s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners has released the names of eligible applicants for temporarily filling the seat of Commissioner Ella Scarborough, who is currently in hospice care.

According to the county, 22 applications were received for the temporary at-large county commissioner seat. Of those, three did not meet the eligibility requirements set by the Board of County Commissioners, and one chose to withdraw from consideration, officials said.

The Board of County Commissioners said the following 18 eligible applications reside in Mecklenburg County and are qualified to vote in the county:

  • Vonnie Brown
  • Alisa Cates
  • Jackson Dumas
  • Beverly Earle
  • Madine Fails
  • Jessica Foster
  • Steven Jones
  • Irena Klika
  • Terry Lansdell
  • Mary T. McCray
  • Michael McIntosh
  • Ayanna Perry
  • Wilhelmenia I. Rembert
  • Marlin Smith
  • Jason Sorrells
  • Sam Spencer
  • Judy Taylor
  • Yvette Townsend-Ingram

Board members said they will discuss the applicants at their next policy meeting on March 8 and subsequently nominate seven for interviews.

The seven who are selected are scheduled to be interviewed by county commissioners on March 12 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, according to a news release.

After vetting and interviews, the board of commissioners would vote on a replacement on March 15. That person would serve as a temporary at-large county commissioner through Dec. 5, 2022.

This comes after Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved a medical leave request for Scarborough, who has not been to a meeting in-person since before the pandemic and last attended virtually in October.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, it was announced that Scarborough is in hospice care.

“Let me just take a moment to say that our prayers go out to the family of Commissioner Ella Scarborough,” Chairman George Dunlap said during the meeting. “We just learned earlier this afternoon that she is in hospice care. So our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

