Man accused of killing 16-year-old in Lancaster apartment complex shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are charging a man with murder in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old and left another person injured at an apartment complex in Lancaster.

Ja’mez O’zecio Dye, age 19, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the death of the 16-year-old victim in this case.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers were called to Sycamore Run Apartments on Miller Street for a shooting that happened around 7:10 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses and pore through evidence to determine what happened before, during, and after the incident.

Investigators reportedly learned that several young men were present in and around the apartment when the 16-year-old victim arrived by car and approached the apartment.

Officials say an argument led to a fight and several shots were fired, one hitting the 16-year-old. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The other victim, a 19-year-old, also suffered a gunshot wound, remained at the scene and was treated onsite before being taken to MUSC Lancaster. He was ultimately flown to a nearby trauma center where he remains recovering from his injuries.

The arrest warrants for Dye were signed last Friday. Officials say Dye turned himself in at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested and booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

He appeared before a municipal judge Wednesday morning and bond was denied. He remains incarcerated.

This shooting is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department Special Operations Division along with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Division.

Due to the 16-year-old’s age, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victims Unit will also assist in this investigation.

