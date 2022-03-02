NC DHHS Flu
Laugh for the Cure: A night of comedy for a great cause

Tickets are still available for the big event on Friday, March 11, 2022
The "Laugh for the Cure" event logo with Susan G. Komen - North Carolina
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year, Susan G. Komen - North Carolina invites the Charlotte community to come together for one night in an effort to continue to raise breast cancer awareness through “Laugh for the Cure.” Tickets are still available for this year’s event!

When? Friday, March 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

Where? The Mint Museum in Uptown Charlotte

What is it? After previous virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is happening in person this year. Event organizers share that Laugh for the Cure is an evening of live comedy, entertainment, an open bar, heavy hor d’oeuvres, and a live and silent auction. The dress code is cocktail attire.

Special guests this year include comedian Henry Cho, who has appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS, and WBTV’s John Carter who will emcee the event.

Proceeds from the event go towards supporting the mission of Susan G. Komen. If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of the house for a nice evening out, Laugh for the Cure is a great way to do that for a good cause.

Mary King spoke with Laugh for the Cure founder Tammy Greyshock when they celebrated their 20th year virtually in 2021.

About Susan G. Komen:

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Learn more at www.komen.org

