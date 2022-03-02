NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘I was beside myself’: Mother, girlfriend of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera react to murder suspect’s arrest

Rivera’s family is grateful for an arrest but demand safety changes for CATS operators and justice for Ethan.
All said they were thankful for an arrest but also are desperate for safety changes from CATS.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an 18-day, cross-country manhunt, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Darian Thavychith, the suspect in the killing of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera, was found and taken into custody Tuesday.

Tuesday night, Rivera’s mother, girlfriend and close friend talked about the arrest.

Related: CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera

“I was beside myself. I was so happy that I was trembling,” said Sylvia Aponte, Rivera’s mother, after learning Thavychith was caught. “He had malice on his mind. How do you get from an argument to shooting somebody? That’s not human. That’s inhuman.”

Despite the arrest, his family knows it doesn’t change what’s been done.

“It’s hard because you don’t get to see a person laugh no more. You don’t get to hug that person anymore. You don’t get to talk to them anymore,” Aponte said.

“His loved ones, his friends, his brother, none of us will ever get him back. His children will never get him back,” lamented Azuree Purcell, Ethan’s girlfriend of eight years.

Rivera’s family and friends will remember him as a loving friend and family man who called his grandmother every Monday, was a big New York Giants fan, and cherished every moment with his 10- and 14-year old kids.

“He was a standup guy,” said close friend Clifford Jean-Baptiste. “I love him and he will truly be missed.”

Each person WBTV spoke with said, moving forward, they want an appropriate sentence for Thavychith and more security and safety measures for CATS bus drivers like Rivera.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to a Wells Fargo branch following a robbery...
CMPD: Suspect arrested in S.C. after bank robbed in northeast Charlotte
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

Latest News

A 31-year-old woman died Wednesday night at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
Inmate dies at Mecklenburg County jail; investigation underway
A 31-year-old woman died Wednesday night at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
Inmate dies at Mecklenburg County Detention Center; investigation underway
N.C., S.C. attorney generals join investigation into TikTok and its effect on children
N.C., S.C. attorney generals join investigation into TikTok and its effect on children
Ukrainians living in Charlotte collecting donations for those impacted by war
Ukrainians living in Charlotte collecting donations for those impacted by war
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers