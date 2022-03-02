NC DHHS Flu
‘He just had a beautiful soul’; Family remembers 84-year-old man killed in house fire in Burke County

A family is coming to grips after a late-night fire took the life of 84-year old Jose Rolon.
By Ron Lee
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family is coming to grips after a late-night fire took the life of 84-year old Jose Rolon. Rolon was a long-time Burke County resident and lived alone at his home.

“He just had a beautiful soul.” Rolon’s daughter said. “He was a good, happy man.”

There’s not much more for family members to do than to come to the site, see for themselves what’s left and remember. Remember the good times, and to try to come to grips with a hard new reality - the loss of the family patriarch.

Sarah Bucannon says her father was a kind and gentle man. She has too many memories of the good times to count.

“He was fun to be around, and once you got to know him he loved you forever,” Bucannon said.

The fire broke out around 9:30 Monday night on Virginia Ridge Road in Burke County. A family friend who was also a firefighter saw the smoke and rushed to the house.

But the fire conditions were too hot and too intense to enter. Rescue crews were called and poured into the area.

Trisha Lloyd was renting the vacation house next door when she saw what was happening.

“It’s just heartbreaking. It is.” Lloyd said. “We had just gotten here on vacation.”

Burke County fire officials say 84-year old Jose Rolon was found inside of his home and wasn’t able to make it out.

Crews were on scene for hours as the investigation started. An investigation that now points to an accidental fire.

The fire took the life of a beloved family member, and a passing that changed the course of a lot of lives.

“He’s a great father. I never thought I was a Daddy’s girl, but I know I am.” his daughter tearfully exclaimed.

