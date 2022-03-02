NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Harris Teeter to give $250,000 to HBCUs over the next five years to combat food insecurity

The partnership comes amid rising need for student food pantries.
The partnerships will allow the universities to keep student food pantry shelves stocked amid a...
The partnerships will allow the universities to keep student food pantry shelves stocked amid a growing need for the services.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – Grocery store giant Harris Teeter announced Monday that it is pledging $250,000 to five Historically Black Colleges and Universities over the next five years to combat food insecurity.

The partnership includes three North Carolina schools – Johnson C. Smith University, North Carolina Central University and North Carolina A&T State University – as well as Norfolk State University in Virginia, and Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The partnerships will allow the universities to keep student food pantry shelves stocked amid a growing need for the services.

“At Harris Teeter, we’re proud to feed our communities,” Harris Teeter representative Paige Pauroso said. “We realize that many people in our communities struggle with food insecurity, including college students. That’s why our partnership with these student food pantry programs is so important. We want to ensure students have access to fresh and nutritious food, so they can concentrate on their education and well-being.”

Related: Pediatrician advises parents to consult with doctor if switching baby formula amidst recall

According to a 2020 survey conducted by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, more than 30% of college students have experienced recent food insecurity.

The pandemic has only increased the need for student food pantries, as more people are using them over the past two years than ever before.

To learn more about what Harris Teeter is doing in the community, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to a Wells Fargo branch following a robbery...
CMPD: Suspect arrested in S.C. after bank robbed in northeast Charlotte
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role

Latest News

Catholic Charities is handling cases and say they’re doing what they can – but a lack of...
Afghan refugees still living in hotel rooms seek affordable housing in the Charlotte area
Ukrainians living in the Charlotte area have started collecting money and supplies to send to...
Ukrainians living in Charlotte collecting donations for those impacted by war
Lakeview is calling on customers who love their products for help. In a flyer sent to them,...
Struggling S.C. milk delivery business launches ‘March Milk Madness’ to deal with rising prices
The Carolina Panthers legend announced a partnership with Mecklenburg County in January to open...
‘People need help’; Steve Smith’s purpose for opening Mecklenburg’s first behavioral health urgent care
Steve Smith’s purpose for opening Mecklenburg’s first behavioral health urgent care