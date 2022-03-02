NC DHHS Flu
Graham introduces resolution against Putin over Russia’s invasion in Ukraine

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
WASHINGTON (WMBF/AP) – South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced on Wednesday he has introduced a resolution against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime.

He was joined by Indiana U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz who is a Ukrainian-born American who has become a leader in condemning Putin’s violence against the Ukrainian people.

The Senate resolution will call for Putin and his regime to be held accountable for the numerous acts of war, aggression and human rights abuses that have been conducted under his watch.

For a week, Russian troops have invaded Ukraine and attacked crowded cities, causing hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine to flee the country. It’s estimated that nearly 875,000 people have fled Ukraine and the U.N. refugee agency warned that number could reach 1 million soon.

It’s not clear how many people have died in the attacks, but Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said more than 2,000 civilians have died, but it has been impossible to verify that claim.

“The world has let him get away from too much for too long. He has stolen the Russian people blind,” said Graham. “To the Russian people, our fight is not with you. You’re a victim of Putin... in bringing justice to the table, the Russian people have to suffer.”

CONTINUING COVERAGE | The latest updates on the Russian invasion in Ukraine

The resolution introduced by Graham:

  • Strongly condemns the ongoing violence, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses continually being carried out by the Russian Armed Forces and their proxies and President Putin’s military commanders, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin.
  • Encourages nations to take any and all action to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Security Council, the Russian Armed Forces and their proxies, and President Putin’s military commanders, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin.
  • Supports any investigation into war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses levied by President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Security Council, the Russian Armed Forces and their proxies, and President Putin’s military commanders.
  • Encourages the United States Government and partner nations to use its voice, vote, and influence in international institutions in which they are members to hold President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Security Council, the Russian Armed Forces and their proxies, and President Putin’s military commanders accountable for their sponsorship of ongoing violence, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses.

Graham explained that the resolution supports the complaint filed by the Ukrainian government against Putin in the International Criminal Court alleging war crimes on his behalf.

The International Criminal Court was set up during the Balkans War, and 161 individuals have been indicted and convicted, ranging from soldiers to prime ministers and generals, according to Graham. The U.S. is not a member of the International Criminal Court.

The South Carolina senator said the court is designed to bring justice to those where there is no rule of law to bring justice to them.

“The first thing you have to understand or make a decision -- is there a rule of law in Russia viable enough to hold Putin accountable and the answer is, ‘No,’” Graham said.

The senator stated that he wants the Senate to vote in support of the complaint filed by the Ukrainian government, which shows the world that the U.S. believes that this is a legitimate complaint and that the U.S. is asking the International Criminal Court to investigate.

Watch Graham’s full news conference below:

Graham to introduce resolution against Putin

WATCH LIVE: Sen. Lindsey Graham is introducing a resolution calling for Vladimir Putin and his regime to be held accountable for numerous acts of war, aggression, and human rights abuses >> https://bit.ly/3Kapq8F

Posted by WMBF News on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Afghan refugees left in limbo
Deputies investigate inmate's death at jail
New strategic learning plan
Police search for suspect after shots fired into Charlotte apartments, woman rushed to hospital
