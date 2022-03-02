Four ways to protect yourself against cybersecurity threats after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Russia launched cyberattacks on Ukraine, cybersecurity experts are helping you prepare for the possibility of similar attacks here in the United States.

“If Russia attacks the United States or our Allies through asymmetric means, like disruptive cyberattacks against our companies or critical infrastructure, we are prepared to respond,” said President Joe Biden.

It’s not just the physical threat overseas. The White House says Russia is responsible for recent cyberattacks against Ukraine.

Experts say don’t be surprised if that impacts the United States.

“I definitely think it’s important that people are on guard,” said WBTV IT manager Adam Phillips.

Phillips says, in the event of an attack, hackers would be targeting anything that has the greatest impact on our society - whether that’s in the economic realm, organizations or government.

“Some local media outlets - or actually, nationwide media outlets - were impacted by hacks. Whether those were associated specifically with eastern European countries or whatnot is still to be known,” Phillips said.

But that doesn’t mean do nothing, because hacks happen a lot more than you think.

Experts say be aware of what emails and attachments you’re opening, set passwords with a high level of security, make sure antivirus and antimalware programs are regularly scanning, and turn on two-factor authentication.

“Now is not the time to go experimenting on the web. Now is the time to stay in your comfort zone and use and continue to utilize the things that you’re used to,” Phillips said.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, said there is no cyber threat to the US right now, but they did recommend all organizations are prepared when it comes to cybersecurity and protecting their assets.

