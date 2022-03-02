Donating to Ukraine: How to find legitimate organizations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave the country.
Many are sheltering in basements and thousands are stuck at the border.
When you think of what’s going on overseas, many want to help by donating.
Just make sure your money is going to a legitimate relief organization.
“What we like to say is today’s news becomes tomorrow’s scams,” said Better Business Bureau President Tom Bartholomy.
Bartholomy says, during crisis events, there’s always an uptick in scams.
So, take the time to research the organization.
“We vet them heavily, look at their tax returns, look at their work, the programs they offer, the organizations they’re hooked up within other parts of the world.”
The BBB says, go to give.org to look up a charity and find out how much of your money is going to the cause.
If you’re donating online, go directly to the original website.
Make sure the web address changes from ‘http’ to ‘https’ when you’re paying, because that means it’s secure.
“It’s been estimated anywhere between 70 and 80,000 hackers at any one time are on those kinds of sites trolling, waiting for people to put in their credit card information.”
Bartholomy’s advice?
Give - but give wisely.
“Be confident that the donation you’re making is going to have the impact that you want it to make.”
You may have seen people collecting food and clothes for people overseas.
That could be a legitimate charity, but you have to consider how they’re going to ship all of the supplies overseas and if they’ll actually get to the people who need it.
In many cases, it’s better to donate to an organization you trust.
Here is a list of BBB approved organizations:
Alight | Ukraine Relief Activities
American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities
Americares Foundation | Ukraine Relief Activities
CARE USA | Ukraine Relief Activities
Catholic Relief Services | Ukraine Relief Activities
Direct Relief | Ukraine Relief Activities
Episcopal Relief & Development | Ukraine Relief Activities
Heart to Heart International | Ukraine Relief Activities
GlobalGiving | Ukraine Relief Activities
International Medical Corps | Ukraine Relief Activities
The International Committee of the Red Cross
International Rescue Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities
MAP International | Ukraine Relief Activities
Matthew 25: Ministries | Ukraine Relief Activities
Mennonite Central Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities
Mercy Corps | Ukraine Relief Activities
Operation USA | Ukraine Relief Activities
Salvation Army | Ukraine Relief Activities
Save the Children | Ukraine Relief Activities
United Methodist Committee on Relief | Ukraine Relief Activities
United States Association for UNHCR | Ukraine Relief Activities
