Donating to Ukraine: How to find legitimate organizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave the country.

Many are sheltering in basements and thousands are stuck at the border.

When you think of what’s going on overseas, many want to help by donating.

Just make sure your money is going to a legitimate relief organization.

“What we like to say is today’s news becomes tomorrow’s scams,” said Better Business Bureau President Tom Bartholomy.

Bartholomy says, during crisis events, there’s always an uptick in scams.

So, take the time to research the organization.

“We vet them heavily, look at their tax returns, look at their work, the programs they offer, the organizations they’re hooked up within other parts of the world.”

The BBB says, go to give.org to look up a charity and find out how much of your money is going to the cause.

If you’re donating online, go directly to the original website.

Make sure the web address changes from ‘http’ to ‘https’ when you’re paying, because that means it’s secure.

“It’s been estimated anywhere between 70 and 80,000 hackers at any one time are on those kinds of sites trolling, waiting for people to put in their credit card information.”

Bartholomy’s advice?

Give - but give wisely.

“Be confident that the donation you’re making is going to have the impact that you want it to make.”

You may have seen people collecting food and clothes for people overseas.

That could be a legitimate charity, but you have to consider how they’re going to ship all of the supplies overseas and if they’ll actually get to the people who need it.

In many cases, it’s better to donate to an organization you trust.

Here is a list of BBB approved organizations:

Alight | Ukraine Relief Activities

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities

Americares Foundation | Ukraine Relief Activities

CARE USA | Ukraine Relief Activities

Catholic Relief Services | Ukraine Relief Activities

Direct Relief | Ukraine Relief Activities

Episcopal Relief & Development | Ukraine Relief Activities

Heart to Heart International | Ukraine Relief Activities

GlobalGiving | Ukraine Relief Activities

International Medical Corps | Ukraine Relief Activities

The International Committee of the Red Cross

International Rescue Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities

MAP International | Ukraine Relief Activities

Matthew 25: Ministries | Ukraine Relief Activities

Mennonite Central Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities

Mercy Corps | Ukraine Relief Activities

Operation USA | Ukraine Relief Activities

Salvation Army | Ukraine Relief Activities

Save the Children | Ukraine Relief Activities

United Methodist Committee on Relief | Ukraine Relief Activities

United States Association for UNHCR | Ukraine Relief Activities

