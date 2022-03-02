NC DHHS Flu
Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who broke into Steele Creek tobacco shop

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the man responsible for breaking into a Steele Creek tobacco shop.
By Alex Giles
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the man responsible for breaking into a Steele Creek tobacco shop.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, at Smokers’ Depot. The business is located in a shopping center off South Tryon Street.

“We don’t know what they smashed a window with. It is unclear if they were armed. We’re just lucky that no one was hurt, no one was inside the business at the time,” said Detective Rick Smith, the CMPD’s Crime Stoppers coordinator.

According to a police report, the man who broke into the business took money and hundreds of dollars worth of Newport cigarettes. The business is located directly across the street from the CMPD’s Steele Creek Division headquarters.

Smith said it’s not unheard of for someone to commit a crime close to a police precinct.

“It’s a little surprising, but we’ve seen it before,” said Smith. “This guy right here probably didn’t realize he was right across the street from the police station.”

Images from surveillance cameras in the business show that the suspected burglar appeared to be wearing a face mask, blue jeans, a dark vest and shirt, a purple and white Charlotte Hornets hat, and bright-colored gloves.

“We ask that the public take a look at the photos we provided and if you know him, we ask that you give us a call,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

