Community reacts to arrest of suspected shooter in murder of CATS bus driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After law enforcement captured the suspect in the murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera, the community and bus drivers tell WBTV this will help bring closure.

“I think it’s going to bring closure but never bring us peace because again, he was our brother,” a bus driver told WBTV.

On Tuesday, she joined Nichel Dunlap Thompson and Willis Draughn Jr. at the same location where Rivera was shot on Feb. 11. Both have become advocates for CATS drivers.

“This particular situation...it hit an operator, but that bullet could have hit anybody. And so this is an issue...If you ride the city bus, you need to be concerned as well. You need to make sure that your voice is heard in this entire process, because this particular piece of the puzzle has been placed, but there are still so many other pieces that are out of place,” Thompson said.

After law enforcement captured the suspect in the murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera, the community and bus drivers tell WBTV this will help bring closure.

They continue to call on added safety and security measures for drivers.

“We’ve been talking about the bullet proof partitions, the police presence, the 911 all call...the button,” she said.

Drivers also hope a change in the current law will lead to harsher penalties for riders who assault drivers.

At a press conference earlier Tuesday, CATS CEO John Lewis reiterated they are working on solutions.

“We are working on increase presence from a security standpoint on areas of concern that were identified by our union and also with CMPD increase police presence at the transit center and key locations,” he said.

Community reaction

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen the outpouring of support from community members and bus operators to find Ethan Rivera’s killer, and to bring about safety changes for bus drivers.

WBTV talked to community members after law enforcement captured the suspect in this deadly road rage case.

“I followed the story all the way up until today,” Markeem Jackson of Charlotte said.

“Thank God they caught him,” a bus operator told WBTV.

“I was so glad,” Kathy Byrum of Charlotte added.

The Charlotte community is experiencing a sense of relief and continued sadness following the arrest of the man suspected of shooting and killing CATS bus operator Ethan Rivera last month.

“Nobody should have to die that way, and I feel so sorry for the family and the friends,” Byrum said.

People believe this will give some closure to the Rivera family.

“I’m so sorry you had to live through that, and that you are living through that, nobody should be able to take someone’s life that way,” Byrum said. “He’s in jail right now, and he’s getting ready to be prosecuted for what he did.”

Markeen Jackson tells WBTV he’s been following this case since it happens because so many things about it relate to him, being that Rivera was a father, husband and bus driver.

“It’s sad bro and I can kind of relate because I drove buses in New York City and it’s rough in this city,” Jackson said.

The road rage incident is something Jackson cannot get over, on top of Rivera just doing his job the night he was shot.

“It’s just ridiculous that you have to worry about other drivers getting upset for absolutely nothing, there’s nothing that I could think of that the driver could have done to be taken off this earth,” Jackson said.

Many in the community are relieved the murder suspect is finally in custody.

“I just want to send my prayers out to the family, and hope they can get through this time, through these rough times,” Jackson said.

People WBTV talked to Tuesday say not only is it sad that Ethan Rivera lost his life, they added it’s sad the suspect arrested is also someone young.

Community members say this was a senseless situation that should have never happened.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.