CMPD: Suspect arrested in S.C. after bank robbed in northeast Charlotte

Authorities said the robber drove away in a blue Ford Explorer.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to a Wells Fargo branch following a robbery...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to a Wells Fargo branch following a robbery Wednesday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said they have a person in custody following a bank robbery in northeast Charlotte Wednesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the robbery happened at a Wells Fargo branch on Medical Plaza Drive.

Authorities said the robber drove away in a blue Ford Explorer. A few minutes after 10:30 a.m., the CMPD tweeted that a suspect was arrested near a rock quarry in Rock Hill, S.C.

The person’s name and specific charges were not immediately available. Authorities said there were no injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

It’s the second bank robbery in the last 24 hours to happen in Charlotte. On Tuesday, a man was arrested for allegedly robbing the Bank of America branch on Beatties Ford Road.

