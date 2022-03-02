11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has found a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on Wednesday.

Lopez-Ortega was previously was last seen leaving Quail Hollow Middle School in Charlotte around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

