11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on Wednesday.
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has found a missing 11-year-old girl.
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on Wednesday.
Lopez-Ortega was previously was last seen leaving Quail Hollow Middle School in Charlotte around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.