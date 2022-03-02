Clinton College women’s basketball team wins first conference championship in their history

NC DHHS Flu
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a huge weekend for the women’s basketball team at Clinton College.

They not only won the 2022 Eastern Metro Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament (72-51), they were the first women’s team to ever do so for the college.

Now, the conference champions are working hard as they train to hopefully get their next win when they square off against Florida National next week.

The talented Lady Bears of Clinton College in Rock Hill are fierce, tenacious, driven and disciplined.

But those are just some of the attributes that helped the ladies clinch the title win at the Eastern Metro Conference Championship on Saturday.

“I started when Clinton only had five players and for us to come this far, it was fabulous. I was so excited about our win,” senior Tiffany Reed said.

“We had some trials and tribulations our previous years - just situations and COVID. So coming back and actually getting this championship, it’s a blessing. We’re grateful,” first-year Small Forward Tamia Johnson Charles said.

What’s even more remarkable is this is the first time the women’s basketball team has won a conference in Clinton College history.

“I think it was probably the hunger. The fact that we came so close the past two years and this was our year to finally go in and grab it,” junior Shooting Guard Taylor Mines said.

Meanwhile, they’re hard at work on the court eyeing the next big challenge, the college national championship quarterfinals in Virginia.

Head Coach Jessica Blair says the work is being ramped up - learning from the mistakes this past weekend and building for the next win.

“The work does not stop. It’s going to get harder actually. I told them this morning, this is season 3, we have nationals next week. We have another championship we’re trying to get so we’re staying hungry. The job is not finished yet.” Coach Blair said.

“This is a loving family, and I feel like as long as we stick together and keep building, we good. We’re the new number one team, we’re going to stay the number one team, Tiffany Reed said.

The men’s team also won this same championship - but it wasn’t their first time.

Taking a look at the gym wall, you saw the men’s wins stacked up over the years, but we asked when the ladies’ conference banner was going up.

The coach said not to worry; it’s already in the process of being ordered and displayed.

N.C., S.C. attorney generals join investigation into TikTok and its effect on children
Ukrainians living in Charlotte collecting donations for those impacted by war
Mental Health Urgent Care coming to Charlotte with help of Steve Smith
