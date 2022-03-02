City of Charlotte now accepting nominations for 42nd Annual Police Community Relations Awards

NC DHHS Flu
The awards recognize officers and work teams who are building positive, problem-solving relationships with the community.
The City of Charlotte is now accepting nominations for the 42nd Annual Police Community Relations Awards.(WBTV)
By Alex Giles
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte is now accepting nominations for the 42nd Annual Police Community Relations Awards.

The awards ceremony is held each year to honor the work done by the men and women of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to the city’s website, the awards ceremony recognizes officers and work teams from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who are building positive, problem-solving relationships with individual residents and neighborhood groups.

The city’s website states that officers will be judged on their involvement in helping the community understand the police function and the citizen’s role.

Officers will also be considered if they have demonstrated extraordinary efforts in the areas of crime prevention and their involvement in aiding neighborhoods in handling their special problems.

Community members can nominate officers online here.

Residents can also mail nominations to:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee Belmont Regional Center 700 Parkwood Ave. Charlotte, NC 28205

Nominations should include name, phone number and email address of the person making the nomination, the name(s) of the officer(s) being nominated, the district where the officer(s) work, and characteristics that qualify them for an award.

The nominations will be reviewed by members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee. Officers who are selected will be recognized at an awards ceremony and reception on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, April 1, 2022.

