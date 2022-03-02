Burke County to open state of the art opioid treatment facility

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A new long-term opioid recovery facility is in the works in Burke County, paid for by drug manufacturers. The proceeds from a national lawsuit will help foot the bill and help people all over our area battle their dependencies.

The facility is still in the planning phases but when completed, it should hold close to a hundred and twenty people. But it could take a while to get here.

The new facility will be called the Burke Regional Recovery Center slated to open in the fall of 2023. Burke County is receiving $18 million over 18 years from the opioid settlement to fight addiction. The money could start showing up in around a month.

This will be a long-term care facility offering not only treatment but also vocational training. The goal is to get people off the narcotic through the patient’s individual needs. Getting people training to get them back in the workforce will also be part of the recovery process. Want to learn to be a chef? They’ve got a huge kitchen where you can practice your skills. There’re several different paths they can take to get their future on the right path.

“They’ll have a little more freedom to come and go and that’s when they go to the community college or the industrial commons if they have an interest in any of those types of skills and to receive certifications,” said Brian Steen the Burke County Manager

While this facility will be open for anybody who needs it around the area, the worry is of it becoming too overwhelmed because the need is so great locally.

