NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Atlanta students recovering at home after eating ‘laced edibles’

Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday. Family members believe laced edibles were to blame.
By Ciara Cummings and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday. Family members believe laced edibles were to blame.

It should not have happened, Shantal Alphabet says, but it did Monday morning. The aunt told WGCL she arrived to Carver High after her sister called about her niece.

“It was just, like, chaos. It was parents screaming, kids screaming, kids crying, kids asking, ‘What happened?’” Alphabet recalled.

The family posted a photo on social media of the scene with ambulances. Inside of the transports was their 14-year-old.

School officials reported four students were taken to the hospital after ingesting a “foreign substance” from a classmate.

The freshman told relatives it was some kind of laced edible.

“Once my niece got to the hospital, they were saying that her heart rate was dropping and it wasn’t stable,” Alphabet said. “She’s been laying around, she still hasn’t been herself much.”

Atlanta Public Schools confirmed its ongoing investigation in a statement Monday:

Earlier today four students at Carver Early College High School were taken to the hospital when they reported feeling ill after ingesting a foreign substance they received from a classmate. The parents/caregivers of those students have been contacted and school administration and Atlanta Public Schools Police are investigating this issue. All students involved face disciplinary action in accordance with the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education code of student conduct.

“You don’t want to put your life in someone else’s hands as a joke,” Alphabet said.

It is unclear if all the students actually knew at the time what they were consuming.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to a Wells Fargo branch following a robbery...
CMPD: Suspect arrested in S.C. after bank robbed in northeast Charlotte
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday. He signed a...
Biden signs bill to end forced arbitration in sexual harassment, assault cases
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians begin shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Texas appeals halt of investigation of transgender teen’s parents
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California governor wants mental health courts for homeless people